Overview

Dr. Kent Posey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Posey works at Southern Neurology & Neurosciences in Moultrie, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.