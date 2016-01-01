Dr. Kent Posey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Posey, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Posey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Posey works at
Locations
-
1
First Choice Women's Care PC15 Hospital Park, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 502-9735
-
2
Colquitt Regional Internal Medicine6 Hospital Park, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 502-9735
-
3
Colquitt Regional Neurology LLC780 26th Ave SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 502-9735
-
4
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 890-3587
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Posey?
About Dr. Kent Posey, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689802258
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posey works at
Dr. Posey has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Posey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.