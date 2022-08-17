See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kent Perry, MD

Urology
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kent Perry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Perry works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Perry conducted a radical prostatectomy on me in July 2022. He is an excellent surgeon. I recovered quickly with very little pain and none of the complications that are common to this type of surgery. Great care by Dr. Perry and his wonderful nurse Linda.
    James — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Kent Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1740257591
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Perry’s profile.

    Dr. Perry has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

