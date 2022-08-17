Dr. Kent Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Perry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Perry works at
Locations
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry conducted a radical prostatectomy on me in July 2022. He is an excellent surgeon. I recovered quickly with very little pain and none of the complications that are common to this type of surgery. Great care by Dr. Perry and his wonderful nurse Linda.
About Dr. Kent Perry, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1740257591
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perry speaks Dutch.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.