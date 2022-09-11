Dr. Kent Overmyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overmyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Overmyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Overmyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Overmyer works at
Locations
1
Coastal Chronic Pain Services Pllc15190 Community Rd Ste 230B, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 831-0050
2
Memorial Surgery Center Gulf South1206 31st Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions
3
Coastal Anesthesia Service PA3017 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 831-0050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Overmyer is calm, confident, and trustworthy. He ensures he listens to everything you say. He discourages further surgery that will put you in more pain, yet supports anything that helps relieve pain. He is a man that will fight for his patients and their use of medication to help deal with chronic pain. I've been his patient since 2015 or so. It's been a long, hard road, but he has changed my life for the better. Because of Dr. Overmyer, I am alive today. I hate to think what the alternative life (or the "unlife") would be like without him. He has never stopped trying to manage my pain. He has the most compassion I've ever witnessed. I cannot say enough good about this man. I will be forever grateful. He even helped save my life when I became septic in my spine from another doctor's surgery. Anyone who says anything different about him must have had a condition that he isn't allowed to treat. DEA does regulate his use of Narcotics. He does things by the book.
About Dr. Kent Overmyer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821104365
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
