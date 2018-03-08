Dr. New has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent New, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent New, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. New works at
Locations
St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My association with Dr. New began in 2011 when he evaluated, diagnosed and performed multiple level cervical fusion. My experiences could not be of higher regard, both with him and his staff. I have never met a more competent, caring and patient-oriented professional and personable individual.
About Dr. Kent New, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952390312
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. New accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. New has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. New has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. New on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. New. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. New.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. New, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. New appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.