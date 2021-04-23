Overview

Dr. Kent McIntire, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.



Dr. McIntire works at Freeman ENT in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.