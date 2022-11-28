Overview

Dr. Kent Marangi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Marangi works at Community Orthopaedic Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.