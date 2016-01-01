Overview

Dr. Kent Lyon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Lyon works at ELDER JOHN F MD OFFICE in Athens, GA with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.