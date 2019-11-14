Dr. Kent Leifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Leifer, MD
Dr. Kent Leifer, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Kent N Leifer MD375 S Courtenay Pkwy Ste 4, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Leifer is a fantastic doctor! He has a lot of experience and knowledge. Respectable listener and gives trustworthy advice and treatment. Great with kids! Office staff is very nice. Feels like your around family instead of in a doctors office. Warm, friendly environment.
- Allergy & Asthma
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1336134634
- University Fla
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Leifer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leifer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.