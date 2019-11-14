See All Allergists & Immunologists in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Kent Leifer, MD

Allergy & Asthma
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kent Leifer, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Leifer works at Kent N Leifer MD in Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kent N Leifer MD
    375 S Courtenay Pkwy Ste 4, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoprovocation Test
Skin Testing and Screening
Allergic Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test
Skin Testing and Screening
Allergic Asthma

Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2019
    Dr. Leifer is a fantastic doctor! He has a lot of experience and knowledge. Respectable listener and gives trustworthy advice and treatment. Great with kids! Office staff is very nice. Feels like your around family instead of in a doctors office. Warm, friendly environment.
    Wendy J — Nov 14, 2019
    About Dr. Kent Leifer, MD

    • Allergy & Asthma
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336134634
    Education & Certifications

    • University Fla
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Leifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leifer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leifer works at Kent N Leifer MD in Merritt Island, FL. View the full address on Dr. Leifer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

