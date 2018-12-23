Overview

Dr. Kent Lam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at EVMS Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgeons in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.