Dr. Kent Kunze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Kunze, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Kunze works at
Locations
Child Psychiatry Associates939 Office Park Rd Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 288-5570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kunze is very helpful, consultative and professional.
About Dr. Kent Kunze, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841220290
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunze works at
Dr. Kunze has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.