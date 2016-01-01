Dr. Kent Karren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Karren, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Karren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Dr. Karren works at
Locations
The Eye Center1550 Oak St Ste 3, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 265-6582
The Eye Center1515 Oak St Ste 105, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-2020
Focal Point2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 683-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kent Karren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karren has seen patients for Drusen and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karren speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.