Dr. Jarvis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Jarvis, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kent Jarvis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Jarvis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vital Heart & Vein18450 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6656
-
2
Red Oak Office17215 Red Oak Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-4114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Hca Houston Healthcare Kingwood22999 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-7500
-
4
Stephen G. Eichelsdorfer Dpm PA400 Bypass Ln Ste 110, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions (936) 327-4400Friday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarvis?
Dr. Jarvis is a wonderful doctor. He treated a serious open wound on my leg. Under his treatment, the wound closed and quickly healed. His nurses and staff are excellent. Visits are never rushed and examinations are very thorough. He clearly explains the prescribed course of treatment takes time to answer any questions. Facilities are state of art. Communications via phone, email, and text are of great help. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kent Jarvis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1023467867
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarvis accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarvis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.