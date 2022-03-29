See All Podiatrists in Humble, TX
Dr. Kent Jarvis, DPM

Podiatry
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kent Jarvis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Jarvis works at VITAL HEART AND VEIN in Humble, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Kingwood, TX and Livingston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vital Heart & Vein
    18450 Highway 59 N, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-6656
  2. 2
    Red Oak Office
    17215 Red Oak Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-4114
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Hca Houston Healthcare Kingwood
    22999 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-7500
  4. 4
    Stephen G. Eichelsdorfer Dpm PA
    400 Bypass Ln Ste 110, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 327-4400
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Dr. Jarvis is a wonderful doctor. He treated a serious open wound on my leg. Under his treatment, the wound closed and quickly healed. His nurses and staff are excellent. Visits are never rushed and examinations are very thorough. He clearly explains the prescribed course of treatment takes time to answer any questions. Facilities are state of art. Communications via phone, email, and text are of great help. I highly recommend him.
    Dave C — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Kent Jarvis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023467867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarvis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarvis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

