Dr. Kent Huston, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kent Huston, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Huston works at
Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
St. Luke's Physician Partners Inc.4330 Wornall Rd Ste 40, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-1284Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Huston is Compassionate, professional, knowledgeable and Comfortable. I have had Great Success under his care and trust his judgement 100%! The entire staff from check in to Labs are AMAZING! I have had multiple occasions where his Nurse has gone the extra mile to ensure my needs are met and I feel like family when I call for help. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kent Huston, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194739227
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Huston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huston has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Huston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huston.
