Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Hughes, MD
Dr. Kent Hughes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Kent Hughes M.d. P.A.203 Walls Dr Ste 103A, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 645-4900
- 2 4100 Treffert Dr, Winnebago, WI 54985 Directions (920) 235-4910
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I had old implants removed, breast lift, new implants put in and lipo. He does good work!
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
