Dr. Kent Higdon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Higdon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Higdon works at
Locations
Vanderbilt Palliative Care719 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-2064MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 Hours
Vanderbilt Cosmetic Plastic Sgy1215 21st Ave S # 6050, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Higdon was very thorough answering all of my questions and also my husbands. Providing details on how the procedure would go for me and giving me time to decide if I wanted to go through with it. All of my appointments were on time including my procedure. Post surgery I am so happy with my results especially with The immediate pain relief and confidence boost. I do not regret picking Dr.Higdon myself for the procedure. He is the guy for the job. If in the future I have any procedure hoping it will be with him.
About Dr. Kent Higdon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447471198
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama
- Plastic Surgery
