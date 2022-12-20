Dr. Kent Haggard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Haggard, MD
Dr. Kent Haggard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Indiana University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center, Liberty Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Kansas City Urology Care17525 Medical Center Pkwy, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 994-3150
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thorough and professional. Doctor clearly explains his examination and conclusions. A very caring doctor.
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- Indiana University, School Of Medicine
Dr. Haggard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haggard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haggard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Haggard works at
Dr. Haggard has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggard.
