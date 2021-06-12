Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Haas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Haas, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
Advanced Vascular Associates, Inc127 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haas was the vascular surgeon who performed ALIF back surgery on me. From appointments prior to surgery, to numerous follow ups after, and letting me call him if I had questions, he truly is there for the patient for all questions and concerns. Truly a very caring doctor who wants the best for his patients. Thank you Dr. Haas!
About Dr. Kent Haas, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bochus Research Institute
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
