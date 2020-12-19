Dr. Kent Grewe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Grewe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Portland Office501 N Graham St Ste 545, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 288-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have surgery with him about 10 years ago. He explained things extremely well and left the decision of procedure up to me. I chose the least invasive as opposed to a fusion and it's been perfect since. He is very kind, and compassionate. I would go to him again in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Kent Grewe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spine Care Mgmt Grp
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Oregon State University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Grewe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewe has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewe.
