Overview

Dr. Kent Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Gardner works at Southern Utah ENT in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.