Dr. Kent Feldman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kent Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3444 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 404, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 571-8576
US Healthworks5575 Ruffin Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 277-2744
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Good. Dr. Feldman listened to my concerns and took great care of me.
About Dr. Kent Feldman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1932211570
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
