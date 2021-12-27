Overview

Dr. Kent Farnsworth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Farnsworth works at Jay Community Health Partners in Portland, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.