Dr. Kent Crews, MD
Dr. Kent Crews, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 634-2020
William A. Shachtman, MD1725 E Prospect Rd Ste 225, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 221-2222
Eye Center of Northern Colorado PC6125 Sky Pond Dr Ste 160, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 221-2222
Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 221-2222
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline2555 E 13th St Ste 110, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 221-2222
Kent R. Crews, MD3154 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222
Dr. Kent Crews is an outstanding doctor. He is patient and kind. He will answer all your questions and really knows what he is doing. He's very confident but not arrogant. He did my cataract surgery and I'm very pleased with the results. He also is a retinal specialist. I would trust him with any eye surgery.
About Dr. Kent Crews, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831195288
- U Bc
- Univ Of Ut Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Univ Of Ut Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Crews has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crews speaks Spanish.
