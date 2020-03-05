Overview

Dr. Kent Crews, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Crews works at Cheyenne Eye Clinic in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Fort Collins, CO, Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.