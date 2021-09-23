See All Otolaryngologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Kent Combs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kent Combs, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kent Combs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Combs works at Shohet Ear Associates in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Associates Management Corporation
    446 Old Newport Blvd Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 631-4327
  2. 2
    Sea Surgery Center LLC
    770 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 795-6199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Combs?

    Sep 23, 2021
    Dr. Combs is an outstanding doctor. I have such sensitive ears but Dr. Combs is absolutely precise, never hurts me & I always feel 100% confident when he has to clean out my ears. Dr. Shohet, also a remarkable physician, was very smart to add him to his staff.
    NANCY KAYE — Sep 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kent Combs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kent Combs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Combs to family and friends

    Dr. Combs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Combs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kent Combs, MD.

    About Dr. Kent Combs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700890100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Combs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Combs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Combs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Combs has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Combs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Combs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Combs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Combs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kent Combs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.