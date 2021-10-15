Dr. Kent Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Chan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Winthrop Long Island Gynecologic Oncology Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 365, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-5440
-
2
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 294-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
I have been going to Dr. Chan since 2009 and he will be my doctor for life. The doctor is very caring, patient, never in a rush ,always willing to answer your questions and concerns. Since I go often to the doctor most of the staff know me by name and they are very professional very caring very understanding and it's never a problem to get an appointment. I highly recommend this doctor and if I could I would give him 100 stars!
About Dr. Kent Chan, MD
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1497754964
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Endocervical Curettage and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.