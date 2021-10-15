Overview

Dr. Kent Chan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Endocervical Curettage and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.