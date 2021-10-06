Overview

Dr. Kent Burress, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Burress works at Burress & Serletic Podiatry in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.