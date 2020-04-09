Overview

Dr. Kent Berkey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Berkey works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.