Dr. Kent Bassett, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Bassett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Overlake Optical1300 116TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 464-7912
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just had cataract surgery and highly recommend Dr. Bassett. He is very thorough in explaining the process and expected outcome. He has a calm and reassuring presence and takes the time to answer your questions.
About Dr. Kent Bassett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassett has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
