Dr. Aftergut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Aftergut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Aftergut, MD is a dermatologist in Cedar Hill, TX. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Uptown and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Aftergut is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Uptown610 Uptown Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (469) 523-1523
-
2
Dermatology Consultants of North Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C724, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 283-8979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Kent Aftergut, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1922091016
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Aftergut?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aftergut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aftergut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aftergut has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aftergut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aftergut speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Aftergut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aftergut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aftergut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aftergut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.