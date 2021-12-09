See All Urologists in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Kent Adkins, MD

Urology
3.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kent Adkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Adkins works at Esse Health Orthopedics in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine At Depaul
    12255 De Paul Dr Ste 200, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-3532
  2. 2
    Esse Health Urology - Mid County
    12855 N 40 Dr Ste 230, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-3532
  3. 3
    Esse Health Urology - South County
    13303 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-3532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Dr. Adkins is the best Urologist ever. My wife and I use him. He is very professional, thoroughly explains things to us and we never feel rushed with him. He very recently removed my prostate and my recovery was swift and complete and with minimal pain and down time. We would recommend him to anyone needing a great Urologist. His staff is easy to work with and are very polite.
    Dave B. — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Kent Adkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1962460238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
