Overview

Dr. Kenson Noel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Somerdale, NJ. They completed their fellowship with ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY

Dr. Noel works at University Dental Center in Somerdale, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Umdnj University Dental Center
    1200 S White Horse Pike Ste 13, Somerdale, NJ 08083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Jun 11, 2017
My Cousin who is mentally challenged has dental issues and lives in South Jersey. Dr. Noel was the only dentist who took the time to care for him. Dr. Noel is kind, caring and patient. He knows that people with special needs need special care and he gives that care to them. I am so happy we found Dr. Noel. My Cousin is so much happier now that his dental needs have been addressed.
— Jun 11, 2017
About Dr. Kenson Noel, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851356000
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Residency
  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Internship
  • VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Noel works at University Dental Center in Somerdale, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Noel’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

