Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenson Noel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kenson Noel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Somerdale, NJ. They completed their fellowship with ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Noel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Umdnj University Dental Center1200 S White Horse Pike Ste 13, Somerdale, NJ 08083 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noel?
My Cousin who is mentally challenged has dental issues and lives in South Jersey. Dr. Noel was the only dentist who took the time to care for him. Dr. Noel is kind, caring and patient. He knows that people with special needs need special care and he gives that care to them. I am so happy we found Dr. Noel. My Cousin is so much happier now that his dental needs have been addressed.
About Dr. Kenson Noel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1851356000
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.