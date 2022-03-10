Overview

Dr. Kenrick Dennis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Dennis works at Diagnostic Foot Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.