Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Yoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
About Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053396374
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Malden Hosp
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yoo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.