Overview

Dr. Kenny Mai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Mai works at Dustin Raber MD in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.