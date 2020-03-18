Overview

Dr. Kenny Hui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Hui works at Atlantic Coast Gastroenterology in Brick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.