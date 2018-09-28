Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Hanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Institute of Nevada2445 Fire Mesa St Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-2103
-
2
Las Vegas7135 W Sahara Ave Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 878-2455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nevada Spine Clinic7140 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 320-8111
-
4
Pain Relief Clinics7231 Palm Ave, Highland, CA 92346 Directions (909) 862-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EBMS
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
I have complete trust and confidence in Dr. Hanna. He corrected a previous Dr's misdiagnosed treatment as much as possible. Dr. Hanna always takes the time to explain everything and is very patient and compassionate.
About Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Chaldean
- 1629283510
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Inst Hand & Microvasc Surg
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic and Chaldean.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.