Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hanna works at Neurology Institute of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Highland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Institute of Nevada
    2445 Fire Mesa St Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-2103
    Las Vegas
    7135 W Sahara Ave Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 878-2455
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Nevada Spine Clinic
    7140 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 320-8111
    Pain Relief Clinics
    7231 Palm Ave, Highland, CA 92346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 862-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Giant Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EBMS
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 28, 2018
    I have complete trust and confidence in Dr. Hanna. He corrected a previous Dr's misdiagnosed treatment as much as possible. Dr. Hanna always takes the time to explain everything and is very patient and compassionate.
    About Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Chaldean
    • 1629283510
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert Inst Hand & Microvasc Surg
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

