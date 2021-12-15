Overview

Dr. Kenny Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Carter works at Collin County ENT in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.