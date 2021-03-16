Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They completed their residency with University of Virginia Hospital
Dr. Brantley works at
Locations
Amarillo Medical Specialists1215 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-8437Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brantley has been my doctor for years. He is a great doctor and he and his staff take great care of me. All his staff always say hello and are always willing to go the extra mile to help me in any way they can. Dr. Brantley takes the time to explain my condition and my medications. I love Dr. Brantley.
About Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1255408936
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Hospital
- University of Virginia Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brantley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brantley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brantley works at
Dr. Brantley has seen patients for Adrenal Gland Diseases, Adrenal Insufficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brantley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.
