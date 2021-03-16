Overview

Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They completed their residency with University of Virginia Hospital



Dr. Brantley works at Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Gland Diseases, Adrenal Insufficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.