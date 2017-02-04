Dr. Kennon Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kennon Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kennon Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
1
Brown Urology195 Collyer St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-7799Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 435-8480
3
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
University Urological Associates Inc.450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 14, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-8480
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is very thorough and competent. I had an urethral stricture and needed surgery to repair it. Dr Miller did a fantastic job. The office staff and nurse leave something to be desired. There is no sense of urgency or compassion. If you are OK with dealing with his staff I would highly recommend Dr Miller if you need a urethroplasty.
About Dr. Kennon Miller, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1689786725
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Portuguese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
