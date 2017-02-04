Overview

Dr. Kennon Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.