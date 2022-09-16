Overview

Dr. Kenneth Zuckerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Dr. Victor Strelzow MD, FACS in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.