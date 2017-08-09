Dr. Kenneth Zollo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zollo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zollo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Zollo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Zollo works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care1675 N Freedom Blvd Ste 3, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I completely trust him with my baby's health. He is incredibly knowledgeable and patient with all my first-time-parent questions.
About Dr. Kenneth Zollo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1770545931
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital National Med Center
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Pediatrics
