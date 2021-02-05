Overview

Dr. Kenneth Zimmerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at KENNETH S ZIMMERMAN MD in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.