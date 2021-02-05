Dr. Kenneth Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Zimmerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Kenneth S. Zimmerman MD6760 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Zimmerman for 30 years. His caring attitude has never faultered. His PA, Susan Bennett, is excellent. I have referred many people to his office and they have been equally pleased. His office staff is growing, including his daughter, who is a doctor. I have always been very pleased.
About Dr. Kenneth Zimmerman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992756969
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
