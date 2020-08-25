See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (66)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Zaslav works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH
    210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 636-2657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 25, 2020
Dr. Zaslav is top notch. Communicates well, listens appropriately, explains everything. It’s a true doctor’s visit. We made a plan and I trust him completely. I love being able to have direct honest discussions with my care giver! I first met Dr Z over 20 years ago. Always has given me the best of care.
Patti — Aug 25, 2020
About Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1144296336
Education & Certifications

  • Sports-Medicine Fellowship: New York University and Bellevue Medical Dept. Orthopedic Surgery
  • Montefiore M C H&amp;amp;l Moses Division|Orthopedic Surgery, State University Of New York|State University Of New York (SUNY) At Stony Brook|University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
  • Internship In General Surgery: Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center|Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaslav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zaslav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zaslav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zaslav works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zaslav’s profile.

Dr. Zaslav has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaslav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

66 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaslav.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaslav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaslav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

