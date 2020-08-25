Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaslav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Zaslav works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065 Directions (516) 636-2657
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaslav?
Dr. Zaslav is top notch. Communicates well, listens appropriately, explains everything. It’s a true doctor’s visit. We made a plan and I trust him completely. I love being able to have direct honest discussions with my care giver! I first met Dr Z over 20 years ago. Always has given me the best of care.
About Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144296336
Education & Certifications
- Sports-Medicine Fellowship: New York University and Bellevue Medical Dept. Orthopedic Surgery
- Montefiore M C H&amp;l Moses Division|Orthopedic Surgery, State University Of New York|State University Of New York (SUNY) At Stony Brook|University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Internship In General Surgery: Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center|Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaslav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaslav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaslav has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaslav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaslav speaks French.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaslav.
