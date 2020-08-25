Overview

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Zaslav works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

