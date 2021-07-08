Dr. Kenneth Zahka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zahka, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Zahka, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.
Dr. Zahka works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-3865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Richard E. Jacobs Health Center, CLEVELAND CLINIC AVON33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 8950 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 445-5015
-
4
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahka?
Dr. Zahka was fantastic! He was so friendly and very thorough. He explained our daughter’s condition so well. He caught something that three other cardiologists have overlooked. We are grateful for his expertise!
About Dr. Kenneth Zahka, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1295757755
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahka works at
Dr. Zahka has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.