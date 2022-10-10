Dr. Kenneth Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Yu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
San Antonio, Texas19288 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste A, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (866) 574-1719
-
2
San Antonio, Texas21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 218, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 876-6868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best experience. My surgery was over before I knew it and the recoup time was fast. I thought Dr. Yu was very thorough and his staff excellent. I would definitely recommend him to anyone considering surgery.
About Dr. Kenneth Yu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1255317483
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- United State Air Force Academy
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.