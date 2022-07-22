Dr. Kenneth York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth York, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.
York Laser Eye Medical Center210 S Grand Ave Ste 215, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-0266
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
Aetna
Dr York is an amazing doctor and a great human being and the staff is awesome
Ophthalmology
44 years of experience
English
- 1396819983
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Ophthalmology
Dr. York has seen patients for Trichiasis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
