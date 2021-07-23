See All Neurosurgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yonemura works at Endurance Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endurance Orthopedics
    2645 E Parleys Way Ste 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5731
  2. 2
    Salt Lake Center for Spine & Peripheral Nerve Surgery
    6360 S 3000 E Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5732
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2021
    I have had several surgery’s with Dr Yonemura, I’ve had great success I would recommend him to anyone with back issues.
    Kim Eskelson — Jul 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336239920
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital|Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph's Hospital - Phoenix, AZ
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UC Irvine-Med Ctr|University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital|University of California, Irvine, Medical Center - Orange, CA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonemura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yonemura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yonemura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yonemura works at Endurance Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Yonemura’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonemura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonemura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yonemura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yonemura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

