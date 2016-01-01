Overview

Dr. Kenneth Yokosawa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Yokosawa works at Rush-Copley Family Medicine Center in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.