Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong|University of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Yau works at Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 300, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 642-6571
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30pm - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2016
    I've had Dr. Yau for years and he certainly is the best at what he does. He's direct and straight-forward. If I have any questions, he assures them right away.
    San Jose, CA — Feb 03, 2016
    About Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1609866862
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Residency
    • Hermann Chldns Hospital University Texas|Princess Margarete Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong|University of Hong Kong
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yau speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

