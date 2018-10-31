Overview

Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Yang works at Vivian Chen MD PA in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Farsightedness and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.