Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Yang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vivian Chen M.d. P.A.C5 Cornwall Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 257-5767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr. Yang is an excellent Dr. I have been his patient for close to twenty years. I wouldn’t go to anyone else if you paid me. You will get excellent treatment. The office staff is great too.
About Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114985595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Farsightedness and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.