Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trinity, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Yamamura works at
Locations
Interventional Cardiac Consultants2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-5173
Interventional Cardiac Consultants3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 349-6760
West Coast Arrhythmia Center3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 120, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 588-8381Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Cardiology Consultants14100 Fivay Rd Ste 310, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 382-5175Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr yamamura has awesome bedside manner I had wpw Wolff Parkinson White syndrome 20 years ago I was 19 years old he did my surgery at University Community Hospital on Fletcher Avenue. Still doing great today. We need more doctors like dr. Yamamura!
About Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1083603989
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
