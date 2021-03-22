Overview

Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trinity, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Yamamura works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Trinity, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL, Tampa, FL and Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.